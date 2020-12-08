Trending:
Blair scores 22 to carry Georgetown over Coppin State 80-48

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 9:36 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jahvon Blair had 22 points as Georgetown romped past Coppin State 80-48 on Tuesday night.

Jamorko Pickett had 19 points and 18 rebounds for Georgetown (2-2). Chudier Bile added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Donald Carey had eight rebounds.

Koby Thomas had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (0-4). Chereef Knox added 12 points and Anthony Tarke had five steals.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

