On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Bohannon nets 22, Youngstown rolls defeats WV Tech

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 12:53 am
< a min read
      

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Naz Bohannon scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Youngstown State to an 80-66 win over NAIA member West Virginia Tech on Monday.

Darius Quisenberry added 21 points and freshman Shemar Rathan-Mayes 18 to help the Penguins (3-0) to their best state in seven seasons.

Darrin Martin scored 17 points and Tamon Scruggs 15 for the Golden Bears.

___

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Initial distributions of COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Indian Health Service facilities