Boise St. 106, San Jose St. 54

By The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 10:30 pm
BOISE ST. (7-1)

Armus 0-2 6-6 6, Kigab 4-8 3-3 12, Akot 5-11 0-0 13, Alston 7-14 6-6 23, Dennis 5-8 2-2 13, Shaver 6-11 4-4 18, Rice 4-9 2-2 11, N.Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Kuzmanovic 1-3 0-0 2, Milner 1-2 2-2 4, Pryor 0-2 0-0 0, B.Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Ivory 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-73 25-25 106.

SAN JOSE ST. (1-5)

Agee 3-8 7-8 13, Clarkin 1-1 0-0 2, Moore 1-4 1-1 3, T.Smith 1-10 4-5 7, Washington 3-12 3-5 9, Lacewell 2-7 1-2 6, Simmons 1-7 4-4 7, Mendoza 0-7 0-0 0, Courtney 2-5 1-2 5, Dhaliwal 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 15-63 21-27 54.

Halftime_Boise St. 54-29. 3-Point Goals_Boise St. 11-32 (Akot 3-6, Alston 3-9, Shaver 2-5, Dennis 1-2, Rice 1-3, Kigab 1-4, Pryor 0-1, Kuzmanovic 0-2), San Jose St. 3-26 (Lacewell 1-4, Simmons 1-7, T.Smith 1-7, Moore 0-1, Washington 0-3, Mendoza 0-4). Rebounds_Boise St. 49 (Kigab 14), San Jose St. 32 (Moore, Mendoza 5). Assists_Boise St. 17 (Dennis, Rice 3), San Jose St. 8 (Mendoza 3). Total Fouls_Boise St. 19, San Jose St. 23.

