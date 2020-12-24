Boise St. 89, New Mexico 52

NEW MEXICO (3-2)

Brown 4-7 0-0 8, Matos 2-6 1-4 5, Francis 3-8 0-0 6, Singleton 0-7 5-6 5, Maluach 2-10 4-4 8, Wegscheider 1-2 1-2 3, Dorsey 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 2-4 3-3 7, Kuac 2-2 1-1 6, Padgett 0-1 0-0 0, Manuel 2-5 0-1 4, Marin 0-0 0-0 0, Arroyo 0-0 0-0 0, Patterson 0-1 0-0 0, Headdings 0-0 0-0 0, Medina 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-54 15-21 52.

BOISE ST. (6-1)

Armus 2-4 1-2 5, Kigab 2-3 2-2 6, Akot 3-11 1-2 7, Alston 9-9 1-1 22, Dennis 2-7 0-0 5, Rice 9-13 0-0 22, Shaver 5-7 0-0 13, Milner 3-3 0-0 6, N.Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Kuzmanovic 0-2 0-0 0, B.Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Ivory 0-0 0-0 0, Pryor 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 36-60 6-9 89.

Halftime_Boise St. 52-28. 3-Point Goals_New Mexico 1-9 (Kuac 1-1, Francis 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Medina 0-1, Padgett 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Maluach 0-3), Boise St. 11-22 (Rice 4-7, Alston 3-3, Shaver 3-3, Dennis 1-4, Akot 0-5). Rebounds_New Mexico 23 (Wegscheider 5), Boise St. 34 (Rice 7). Assists_New Mexico 3 (Brown, Wegscheider, Marin 1), Boise St. 23 (Akot, Alston, Dennis 6). Total Fouls_New Mexico 13, Boise St. 20.

