Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Boise St. beats New Mexico 89-52

By The Associated Press
December 24, 2020 12:41 am
< a min read
      

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Max Rice and Derrick Alston Jr. scored 22 points apiece as Boise State routed New Mexico 89-52 on Wednesday night.

The 22 points were a career high for Rice, who added seven rebounds. Alston Jr. also had six assists.

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 13 points for Boise State (6-1, 2-0 Mountain West Conference), which earned its sixth straight victory. Emmanuel Akot added six assists.

Saquan Singleton had eight points for the Lobos (3-2, 0-2).

The Broncos improve to 2-0 against the Lobos this season. Boise State defeated New Mexico 77-53 last Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|29 Microsoft Teams Office Hours for...
12|29 Properly Managing CAPA Programs for...
12|29 Managing Key Issues in the Response to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts National Guard Soldier aids man struck by car