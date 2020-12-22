Trending:
Boston College 78, Maine 62

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

MAINE (0-3)

Ingo 6-11 3-4 15, Larsson 3-8 2-2 8, Adetogun 1-3 0-0 3, DuHart 6-12 2-2 19, Wright-McLeish 1-3 0-1 2, Radakovic 3-7 0-0 6, Yagodin 2-5 0-0 5, Okoh 1-2 1-2 4, Iluyomade 0-0 0-0 0, Schildroth 0-2 0-0 0, Turgut 0-2 0-0 0, Maiwen 0-1 0-0 0, Prock 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 8-11 62.

BOSTON COLLEGE (2-5)

Felder 6-12 1-1 14, Mitchell 2-3 1-1 6, Ashton-Langford 4-7 0-1 9, Heath 7-15 0-0 16, Tabbs 4-10 0-0 10, Kelly 2-9 0-0 5, Karnik 5-9 0-0 10, Langford 2-4 3-3 8, Kenny 0-2 0-0 0, Vander Baan 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Atiyeh 0-0 0-0 0, Holtze 0-0 0-0 0, Jackowitz 0-0 0-0 0, Noel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-72 5-6 78.

Halftime_Boston College 43-24. 3-Point Goals_Maine 8-24 (DuHart 5-11, Okoh 1-1, Adetogun 1-3, Yagodin 1-3, Ingo 0-1, Larsson 0-1, Maiwen 0-1, Wright-McLeish 0-1, Schildroth 0-2), Boston College 9-32 (Tabbs 2-5, Heath 2-7, Mitchell 1-1, Ashton-Langford 1-3, Langford 1-3, Felder 1-5, Kelly 1-5, Karnik 0-1, Kenny 0-1, Vander Baan 0-1). Rebounds_Maine 39 (Ingo 6), Boston College 35 (Karnik 7). Assists_Maine 14 (Adetogun, Radakovic 3), Boston College 15 (Kelly 6). Total Fouls_Maine 12, Boston College 14.

