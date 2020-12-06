On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Boston College 88, Mass.-Lowell 38

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 6:41 pm
< a min read
      

MASS.-LOWELL (0-1)

Sears 4-9 0-0 8, Solis 1-3 2-4 4, Idom 5-9 0-1 11, Sanchez 1-3 1-2 4, Svenne 0-6 2-2 2, Banwareesingh 2-5 0-0 5, Price 1-5 0-0 2, Coombs 0-1 0-0 0, Edmonds 1-8 0-0 2, Lofaro 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-50 5-9 38

BOSTON COLLEGE (4-0)

Ford 0-3 4-4 4, Soule 3-10 3-3 9, Dickens 5-9 2-2 13, Garraud 3-7 0-0 6, Swartz 6-11 2-3 15, Konkwo 1-1 0-0 2, Batts 7-10 1-3 15, Ivey 7-15 5-5 23, McQuietor 0-0 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-66 18-22 88

Mass.-Lowell 13 11 7 7 38
Boston College 16 26 21 25 88

3-Point Goals_Mass.-Lowell 3-19 (Sears 0-1, Idom 1-4, Sanchez 1-2, Svenne 0-4, Banwareesingh 1-2, Price 0-3, Edmonds 0-2, Lofaro 0-1), Boston College 6-14 (Dickens 1-2, Garraud 0-2, Swartz 1-3, Ivey 4-7). Assists_Mass.-Lowell 10 (Idom 4), Boston College 12 (Ivey 4). Fouled Out_Boston College Soule. Rebounds_Mass.-Lowell 30 (Sears 3-10), Boston College 44 (Konkwo 4-6). Total Fouls_Mass.-Lowell 19, Boston College 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Akamai: Learn how the Air Force and other services are embracing zero trust in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 Military Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit