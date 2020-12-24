Trending:
Boston hosts Brooklyn for Christmas Day matchup

By The Associated Press
December 24, 2020 3:05 am
Brooklyn Nets (1-0, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (1-0, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

LINE: Nets -2; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets visit the Brooklyn Nets in Christmas Day action.

Boston went 48-24 overall and 9-6 in Atlantic Division games during the 2019-20 season. The Celtics averaged 8.3 steals, 5.6 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

Brooklyn finished 35-37 overall and 23-23 in Eastern Conference games during the 2019-20 season. The Nets allowed opponents to score 112.3 points per game and shoot 44.6% from the field last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Celtics: Tacko Fall: out (eye), Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Kemba Walker: out (left knee).

Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

