Boum scores 34 to lead UTEP past Sul Ross State 84-65

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 10:32 pm
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Souley Boum had a career-high 34 points as UTEP topped Sul Ross State 84-65 on Saturday night.

Boum hit all 13 of his free throws. Bryson Williams had 26 points for UTEP (2-0).

Julian Paredes had 14 points for the Lobos. Omar Boone and Tristen Licon each had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

