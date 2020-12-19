Bradley 69, Miami (Ohio) 68

MIAMI (OHIO) (3-3)

Beck 1-4 2-5 4, Brewer 1-2 0-0 3, Brown 7-12 0-0 17, Grant 6-14 1-2 17, Lairy 3-5 0-0 8, Coleman-Lands 5-6 1-1 14, Jovic 1-3 1-1 3, Ayah 1-3 0-0 2, McNamara 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 5-9 68.

BRADLEY (6-2)

Boya 4-7 2-2 10, Childs 5-11 2-2 13, East 6-11 1-1 14, Nolan 3-7 3-4 9, Tahvanainen 4-11 0-0 10, Henry 3-5 0-0 8, Kingsby 1-3 0-0 2, Mast 1-4 1-1 3, McAdoo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 9-10 69.

Halftime_Miami (Ohio) 37-35. 3-Point Goals_Miami (Ohio) 13-24 (Grant 4-8, Coleman-Lands 3-4, Brown 3-5, Lairy 2-3, Brewer 1-2, Jovic 0-1, McNamara 0-1), Bradley 6-23 (Henry 2-3, Tahvanainen 2-7, Childs 1-2, East 1-3, McAdoo 0-1, Kingsby 0-2, Mast 0-2, Nolan 0-3). Rebounds_Miami (Ohio) 26 (Brown 11), Bradley 31 (Childs 8). Assists_Miami (Ohio) 11 (Lairy 7), Bradley 14 (East 5). Total Fouls_Miami (Ohio) 13, Bradley 13.

