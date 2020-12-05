On Air: Motley Fool Money
Bramah carries Robert Morris over NAIA Point Park 75-57

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 9:50 pm
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — AJ Bramah scored the first four points of the game, finishing with 18 points and seven rebounds as Robert Morris topped Point Park 75-57 in its season opener on Saturday night.

Olisa Ngonadi added 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Robert Morris. Dante Treacy added 12 points. Trayden Williams had six points, six assists and five steals.

Williams, making his collegiate debut, was part of the reason Point Park was harried into 22 turnovers.

The NAIA Pioneers were led by Xavier Prince’s 12 points and seven rebounds. Jesse Calloway added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

