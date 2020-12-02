On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Broncos activate 3 QBs following COVID-19 rules violations

By ARNIE STAPLETON
December 2, 2020 1:26 am
1 min read
      

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Quarterbacks Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles will be allowed to rejoin their teammates at practice Wednesday after the Denver Broncos activated them from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

Their return means practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton won’t have to be the one taking the snaps at Kansas City (10-1) next weekend as he did in Denver’s 31-3 loss to New Orleans on Sunday.

The Broncos (4-7) were forced to play the Saints without any of their quarterbacks after Lock, Rypien and Bortles were deemed high-risk close contacts 24 hours earlier for having been mask-less around QB Jeff Driskel before he tested positive for the coronavirus on Thanksgiving.

The NFL denied Denver’s request to push the Saints game back 48 hours, which would have allowed their QBs to return to action. So they turned to Hinton, a former quarterback in college, and sprinkled in some direct snaps to running backs Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay.

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

Lock, Rypien and Bortles were removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing negative Tuesday for a fifth consecutive day.

The NFL didn’t allow teams to gather at their facilities Monday or Tuesday so Lock, Rypien and Bortles will be able to rejoin their teammates Wednesday at practice (meetings are being conducted remotely).

Lock and Rypien return to the Broncos’ active roster, and Bortles returns to the practice squad.

Denver coach Vic Fangio said Monday that the Broncos would discuss isolating Bortles in case another quarterback quandary arises, but he stressed the team should “be fine” if players would just follow the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 AWS re:Invent
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS welcomed 51 new citizens in a ceremony during halftime of the Jaguars game