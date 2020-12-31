Trending:
Brooklyn plays conference rival Atlanta

By The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Atlanta Hawks (3-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (3-2, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in Eastern Conference action Friday.

Brooklyn finished 35-37 overall and went 20-16 at home a season ago. The Nets allowed opponents to score 112.3 points per game and shoot 44.6% from the field last season.

Atlanta went 20-47 overall and 11-32 in Eastern Conference play during the 2019-20 season. The Hawks averaged 111.8 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

Brooklyn and Atlanta play for the second time this season. The Nets won 145-141 in the last meeting between these two teams on Dec. 30. Durant led Brooklyn with 33 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Young led Atlanta with 30 points, six rebounds and 11 assists.

INJURIES: Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl).

Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (foot), Tony Snell: out (foot), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Danilo Gallinari: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

