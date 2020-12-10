Trending:
Broome carries Morehead State over Transylvania 81-55

By The Associated Press
December 10, 2020 8:17 pm
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Johni Broome had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Morehead State easily beat Transylvania 81-55 on Thursday night.

Skyelar Potter had 12 points for Morehead State (3-4). De’Von Cooper added 11 points and Ta’lon Cooper had 10 points. Broome made 9 of 10 shots.

Lucas Gentry had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Pioneers. Zach Larimore added 11 points.

