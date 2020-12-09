On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Brown carries Weber St. over Westminster (UT) 85-73

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 12:14 am
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Isiah Brown scored a career-high 29 points as Weber State defeated Division II Westminster (UT) 85-73 on Tuesday night.

Cody Carlson had 16 points for Weber State (2-0), Zahir Porter added 13 and Michal Kozak had 7 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

Reme Torbert had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Griffins. Isaiah Banks added 13 points. Joey Andrews had six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.comDivi

