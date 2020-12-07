Brown leads The Citadel over Columbia International 96-57

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hayden Brown had a career-high 31 points plus 21 rebounds as The Citadel easily defeated Columbia International 96-57 on Monday night.

Brown shot 4 for 6 from deep. He added seven assists.

Fletcher Abee had 15 points for The Citadel (4-0). Kaiden Rice and Brent Davis each had 11 points.

Julio Rodriguez had 12 points for the Rams.

