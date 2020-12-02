Trending:
Brown, Moreno lead E. Kentucky past SC-Upstate 95-78

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 9:03 pm
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jomaru Brown and Michael Moreno scored 18 points apiece as Eastern Kentucky topped South Carolina Upstate 95-78 on Wednesday. Tre King added 17 points for the Colonels. Moreno also had five assists, while King posted seven rebounds.

Wendell Green Jr. had 12 points and six assists for Eastern Kentucky (3-1).

Tommy Bruner had 19 points for the Spartans (0-3). Everette Hammond added 13 points and seven rebounds. Bryson Mozone had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

