Bryant 74, Wagner 62

WAGNER (0-2)

Fletcher 1-1 0-0 2, Allen 5-15 2-2 15, Ford 11-16 1-3 23, Hunt 1-8 0-0 2, Morales 5-18 0-2 10, Jackson 2-9 0-0 6, Freeman 0-2 0-2 0, Brown 2-2 0-0 4, Mason 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-71 3-9 62.

BRYANT (5-2)

Elisias 5-6 2-5 12, Green 4-10 0-2 11, Hurtado 0-1 1-2 1, Kiss 6-10 9-11 22, Pride 1-3 3-4 6, Childs 3-6 5-5 14, Bans 3-6 0-0 6, Kostmayer 1-1 0-0 2, Sutherland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-44 20-29 74.

Halftime_Bryant 40-34. 3-Point Goals_Wagner 5-27 (Allen 3-11, Jackson 2-7, Freeman 0-1, Hunt 0-4, Morales 0-4), Bryant 8-18 (Childs 3-5, Green 3-6, Pride 1-2, Kiss 1-4, Sutherland 0-1). Rebounds_Wagner 43 (Morales 12), Bryant 24 (Elisias 9). Assists_Wagner 14 (Morales 6), Bryant 14 (Green, Hurtado, Kiss 3). Total Fouls_Wagner 21, Bryant 11.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.