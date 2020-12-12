On Air: Foodie and the Beast
Bryant 81, Stony Brook 72

By The Associated Press
December 12, 2020 3:19 pm
< a min read
      

STONY BROOK (1-4)

Gueye 4-8 3-4 11, Policelli 3-9 1-3 9, Sayles 5-12 3-5 13, Greene 4-10 2-3 10, Rodriguez 8-16 0-0 19, Habwe 4-5 2-4 10, Pierre Philippe 0-0 0-0 0, McKenzie 0-0 0-0 0, Diallo 0-1 0-0 0, Elliott-Sewell 0-0 0-0 0, Stephenson-Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 11-19 72.

BRYANT (4-2)

Elisias 2-3 0-0 4, Green 7-15 7-7 24, Hurtado 5-7 1-1 12, Kiss 0-2 0-0 0, Pride 6-14 3-4 16, Childs 4-8 3-4 14, Stokes 1-6 0-0 3, Bans 3-4 0-0 8. Totals 28-59 14-16 81.

Halftime_Stony Brook 41-37. 3-Point Goals_Stony Brook 5-16 (Rodriguez 3-6, Policelli 2-6, Diallo 0-1, Habwe 0-1, Greene 0-2), Bryant 11-27 (Childs 3-5, Green 3-8, Bans 2-3, Hurtado 1-1, Stokes 1-4, Pride 1-5, Kiss 0-1). Fouled Out_Elisias. Rebounds_Stony Brook 28 (Rodriguez 8), Bryant 32 (Pride 7). Assists_Stony Brook 10 (Rodriguez, Habwe, Pierre Philippe 2), Bryant 15 (Pride 8). Total Fouls_Stony Brook 17, Bryant 18.

