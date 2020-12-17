On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Bryant 81, Wagner 75

By The Associated Press
December 17, 2020 7:22 pm
< a min read
      

WAGNER (0-3)

Fletcher 1-2 0-0 2, Allen 3-12 3-4 11, Ford 10-13 9-11 29, Hunt 1-9 0-0 3, Morales 7-17 3-3 17, Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Mason 3-5 0-0 9, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 15-18 75.

BRYANT (6-2)

Elisias 2-4 8-9 12, Green 4-11 9-13 20, Hurtado 0-1 0-0 0, Kiss 7-10 3-4 20, Pride 7-13 0-0 18, Childs 4-12 0-0 10, Bans 0-1 1-2 1, Kostmayer 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 21-28 81.

Halftime_Bryant 43-40. 3-Point Goals_Wagner 6-20 (Mason 3-5, Allen 2-7, Hunt 1-3, Taylor 0-1, Morales 0-4), Bryant 12-29 (Pride 4-8, Kiss 3-4, Green 3-7, Childs 2-9, Hurtado 0-1). Rebounds_Wagner 36 (Brown 9), Bryant 33 (Elisias 10). Assists_Wagner 12 (Morales 7), Bryant 19 (Green 10). Total Fouls_Wagner 27, Bryant 17.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|21 Balancing Work and Life in a Virtual...
12|21 Beware of Holiday Phishing Scams
12|21 Back to School for the Remote...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides 50 ventilators to support Mongolia as it combats COVID-19