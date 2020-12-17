Bryant 81, Wagner 75

WAGNER (0-3)

Fletcher 1-2 0-0 2, Allen 3-12 3-4 11, Ford 10-13 9-11 29, Hunt 1-9 0-0 3, Morales 7-17 3-3 17, Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Mason 3-5 0-0 9, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 15-18 75.

BRYANT (6-2)

Elisias 2-4 8-9 12, Green 4-11 9-13 20, Hurtado 0-1 0-0 0, Kiss 7-10 3-4 20, Pride 7-13 0-0 18, Childs 4-12 0-0 10, Bans 0-1 1-2 1, Kostmayer 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 21-28 81.

Halftime_Bryant 43-40. 3-Point Goals_Wagner 6-20 (Mason 3-5, Allen 2-7, Hunt 1-3, Taylor 0-1, Morales 0-4), Bryant 12-29 (Pride 4-8, Kiss 3-4, Green 3-7, Childs 2-9, Hurtado 0-1). Rebounds_Wagner 36 (Brown 9), Bryant 33 (Elisias 10). Assists_Wagner 12 (Morales 7), Bryant 19 (Green 10). Total Fouls_Wagner 27, Bryant 17.

