Buffalo 34, San Francisco 24

|Buffalo
|0
|17
|10
|7
|—
|34
|San Francisco
|7
|0
|10
|7
|—
|24
First Quarter
SF_Aiyuk 2 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), :44.
Second Quarter
Buf_Beasley 5 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 13:02.
Buf_Knox 4 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 2:41.
Buf_FG Bass 37, :00.
Third Quarter
SF_FG Gould 45, 11:14.
Buf_McKenzie 23 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 5:48.
Buf_FG Bass 28, 3:09.
SF_Juszczyk 6 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), :26.
Fourth Quarter
Buf_Davis 28 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 9:50.
SF_Reed 5 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), :43.
A_0.
___
|
|Buf
|SF
|First downs
|31
|24
|Total Net Yards
|449
|402
|Rushes-yards
|27-81
|21-86
|Passing
|368
|316
|Punt Returns
|1-22
|1-16
|Kickoff Returns
|1-25
|1-13
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-33
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|32-40-0
|26-39-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|0-0
|Punts
|1-68.0
|2-45.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-50
|7-43
|Time of Possession
|34:58
|25:02
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Buffalo, Singletary 18-61, Allen 6-11, Moss 3-9. San Francisco, Wilson 7-47, Mostert 9-42, Juszczyk 2-5, Samuel 1-3, Coleman 2-(minus 11).
PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 32-40-0-375. San Francisco, Mullens 26-39-2-316.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Diggs 10-92, Beasley 9-130, Knox 4-27, Davis 3-68, Singletary 3-22, McKenzie 2-31, Moss 1-5. San Francisco, Samuel 6-73, Aiyuk 5-95, Bourne 4-35, Reed 3-32, Woerner 2-33, Dwelley 2-29, Wilson 2-12, Juszczyk 1-6, Mostert 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments