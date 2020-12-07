Trending:
Buffalo 34, San Francisco 24

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 11:24 pm
Buffalo 0 17 10 7 34
San Francisco 7 0 10 7 24

First Quarter

SF_Aiyuk 2 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), :44.

Second Quarter

Buf_Beasley 5 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 13:02.

Buf_Knox 4 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 2:41.

Buf_FG Bass 37, :00.

Third Quarter

SF_FG Gould 45, 11:14.

Buf_McKenzie 23 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 5:48.

Buf_FG Bass 28, 3:09.

SF_Juszczyk 6 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), :26.

Fourth Quarter

Buf_Davis 28 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 9:50.

SF_Reed 5 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), :43.

A_0.

___

Buf SF
First downs 31 24
Total Net Yards 449 402
Rushes-yards 27-81 21-86
Passing 368 316
Punt Returns 1-22 1-16
Kickoff Returns 1-25 1-13
Interceptions Ret. 2-33 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 32-40-0 26-39-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 0-0
Punts 1-68.0 2-45.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-50 7-43
Time of Possession 34:58 25:02

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Singletary 18-61, Allen 6-11, Moss 3-9. San Francisco, Wilson 7-47, Mostert 9-42, Juszczyk 2-5, Samuel 1-3, Coleman 2-(minus 11).

PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 32-40-0-375. San Francisco, Mullens 26-39-2-316.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Diggs 10-92, Beasley 9-130, Knox 4-27, Davis 3-68, Singletary 3-22, McKenzie 2-31, Moss 1-5. San Francisco, Samuel 6-73, Aiyuk 5-95, Bourne 4-35, Reed 3-32, Woerner 2-33, Dwelley 2-29, Wilson 2-12, Juszczyk 1-6, Mostert 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

