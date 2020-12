Buffalo 48, Denver 19

By The Associated Press

Buffalo 7 14 17 10 — 48 Denver 0 13 0 6 — 19

First Quarter

Buf_Knox 9 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 4:05.

Second Quarter

Buf_Allen 24 run (Bass kick), 10:30.

Den_Gordon 10 run (Russolino kick), 6:28.

Buf_Kumerow 22 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 1:49.

Den_Fant 6 pass from Lock (kick failed), :05.

Third Quarter

Buf_Allen 1 run (Bass kick), 10:58.

Buf_Hughes 21 fumble return (Bass kick), 10:41.

Buf_FG Bass 27, :44.

Fourth Quarter

Buf_FG Bass 27, 5:46.

Den_Gordon 8 run (kick failed), 1:52.

Buf_Singletary 51 run (Bass kick), 1:40.

A_0.

___

Buf Den First downs 29 19 Total Net Yards 534 255 Rushes-yards 24-182 28-140 Passing 352 115 Punt Returns 4-7 1-0 Kickoff Returns 3-102 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 28-40-0 20-32-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 3-17 Punts 1-63.0 6-48.5 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-1 Penalties-Yards 8-75 7-33 Time of Possession 33:50 26:10

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Moss 13-81, Singletary 8-68, Allen 3-33. Denver, Gordon 11-61, Lindsay 11-38, Lock 5-37, Freeman 1-4.

PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 28-40-0-359. Denver, Lock 20-32-0-132.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Diggs 11-147, Beasley 8-112, Singletary 3-16, Knox 2-36, Davis 2-18, Kumerow 1-22, McKenzie 1-8. Denver, Fant 8-68, Gordon 4-20, Patrick 3-14, Lindsay 3-7, Jeudy 1-19, Hamler 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Denver, Russolino 51.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.