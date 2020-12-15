Buffalo, Miami seek first conference win

Buffalo (2-2, 0-1) vs. Miami (3-1, 0-0)

John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo goes up against Miami as both teams look for its first MAC win of the season. Buffalo beat Mercyhurst by 17 on Thursday. Miami is coming off a 79-64 win over Mount St. Joseph on Friday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jeenathan Williams is averaging 19.8 points and 9.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Bulls. Jayvon Graves is also a primary facilitator, putting up 17.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and four assists per game. The RedHawks have been led by Dalonte Brown, who is averaging 9.8 points and 7.8 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JEENATHAN: Williams has connected on 40 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 6 over the last three games. He’s also converted 64.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Miami has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 75.7 points while giving up 62.7.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The RedHawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulls. Miami has 30 assists on 68 field goals (44.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Buffalo has assists on 40 of 91 field goals (44 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Miami offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 15th-lowest rate in the country. The Buffalo defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 266th among Division I teams).

