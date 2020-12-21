Buffalo takes on SBU

Buffalo (3-3) vs. Saint Bonaventure (2-0)

Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure squares off against Buffalo in a non-conference matchup. Buffalo came up short in a 107-96 overtime game at Syracuse in its last outing. Saint Bonaventure is coming off a 77-69 home win against Hofstra in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: The powerful Osun Osunniyi has averaged a double-double with 19.5 points and 10 rebounds to lead the way for the Bonnies. Complementing Osunniyi is Dominick Welch, who is putting up 16.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two steals per game. The Bulls have been led by Jeenathan Williams, who is averaging 19.8 points and 8.3 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JEENATHAN: Williams has connected on 42.1 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 61.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Buffalo’s Jayvon Graves has attempted 33 3-pointers and connected on 27.3 percent of them, and is 8 for 26 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Saint Bonaventure offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 12th-lowest rate in the country. The Buffalo defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 315th among Division I teams).

