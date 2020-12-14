Burton leads No. 16 Northwestern women past Minnesota 80-51

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Veronica Burton had 20 points and a career-high 10 assists as No. 16 Northwestern rolled to an 80-51 win over Minnesota in the Big 10 Conference opener for both teams Monday night.

Sydney Wood added 19 points for the Wildcats (2-0), who didn’t open their season until Thursday. Lindsey Pulliam scored 13 points and Courtney Shaw 10 as Northwestern, despite going 4 of 16 from 3-point range, shot 54% and made 12 of 15 free throws.

Jasmine Powell scored 15 points with seven assists for the Gophers (1-3) and Kadiatou Sissoko scored 14 points with nine rebounds. Minnesota shot 32%, was only 4 of 8 from the line and committed 21 turnovers that were turned into 26 points.

Burton had six points and Pulliam five in an early 17-0 run that put Northwestern on top 19-3 midway through the first quarter. Burton, who had 16 points in the first half, had five in a 10-0 run that put the lead at 19 with the score 43-28 at the break.

Northwestern now leads the series 38-37.

