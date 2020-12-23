On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Butler 70, Providence 64

By The Associated Press
December 23, 2020 8:15 pm
< a min read
      

PROVIDENCE (5-3)

Horchler 1-3 0-0 2, Watson 9-12 1-1 19, Bynum 2-5 0-1 5, Duke 6-16 4-5 17, Reeves 1-10 0-0 2, Gantt 1-5 0-0 2, Nichols 3-3 2-2 8, Breed 1-2 0-0 3, Monroe 1-4 0-0 3, Croswell 1-3 1-1 3, Goodine 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 8-10 64.

BUTLER (2-3)

Golden 5-10 1-2 11, Nze 4-8 1-4 10, Bolden 4-12 2-6 11, Harris 4-7 0-0 10, Tate 2-11 3-4 8, Wilmoth 3-3 0-0 6, Coles 4-5 6-7 14, Hastings 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 13-23 70.

Halftime_Butler 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Providence 4-26 (Breed 1-2, Bynum 1-3, Monroe 1-4, Duke 1-6, Gantt 0-2, Horchler 0-2, Reeves 0-7), Butler 5-17 (Harris 2-2, Nze 1-2, Tate 1-5, Bolden 1-6, Coles 0-1, Golden 0-1). Fouled Out_Gantt. Rebounds_Providence 31 (Duke 8), Butler 35 (Tate 8). Assists_Providence 15 (Duke 5), Butler 13 (Tate 7). Total Fouls_Providence 19, Butler 15. A_1,724 (9,100).

