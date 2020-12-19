Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Byrd scores 20 to lift Marist over Manhattan 61-39

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 6:07 pm
< a min read
      

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Hakim Byrd had 20 points as Marist romped past Manhattan 61-39 on Saturday.

Ricardo Wright had 12 points for Marist (4-1, 2-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Braden Bell added 12 points and Raheim Sullivan had 10 points. Byrd shot 4 for 6 from deep.

Anthony Nelson had 11 points for the Jaspers (1-2, 1-2). Samba Diallo added seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|22 govDelivery Administrator Training...
12|22 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
12|22 Staying Connected with Remote Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Volunteers at Saratoga National Cemetery braved knee-deep snow to place wreaths on headstones