BYU 72, No. 18 San Diego St. 62

BYU (7-2)

Lee 2-6 0-0 4, Haarms 5-6 0-0 10, Averette 4-9 0-0 10, Barcello 7-11 6-6 22, Harding 0-4 4-4 4, S.Johnson 3-7 1-2 8, Lohner 1-3 2-2 4, Harward 1-3 0-0 2, Knell 2-5 2-2 8, George 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 15-16 72.

SAN DIEGO ST. (5-1)

Arop 1-5 0-0 2, Mensah 2-2 4-5 8, Mitchell 12-17 6-7 35, Pulliam 1-9 1-2 3, Schakel 1-9 0-0 3, Seiko 2-3 0-0 6, Gomez 1-5 0-0 2, Tomaic 1-4 0-1 3, K.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Butler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 11-15 62.

Halftime_BYU 35-20. 3-Point Goals_BYU 7-23 (Barcello 2-3, Averette 2-5, Knell 2-5, S.Johnson 1-5, Haarms 0-1, Lee 0-1, Harding 0-3), San Diego St. 9-25 (Mitchell 5-9, Seiko 2-3, Tomaic 1-2, Schakel 1-5, Arop 0-2, Gomez 0-2, Pulliam 0-2). Fouled Out_Lohner, Mensah. Rebounds_BYU 36 (Haarms 8), San Diego St. 22 (Arop, Pulliam 4). Assists_BYU 15 (Barcello 7), San Diego St. 12 (Pulliam 5). Total Fouls_BYU 16, San Diego St. 17.

