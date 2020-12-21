On Air: Encounter
BYU 87, Texas Southern 71

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 11:00 pm
TEXAS SOUTHERN (2-5)

Alexander 2-6 2-4 6, Nicholas 1-2 0-0 2, Walker 4-10 4-4 13, Jones 0-4 0-0 0, Weathers 8-12 7-7 23, Rasas 6-13 2-2 15, Hopkins 3-9 2-2 8, Brigham 0-3 2-2 2, Gilliam 0-0 0-0 0, Redus 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-61 19-21 71.

BYU (8-2)

Lee 2-3 0-0 4, Haarms 6-13 4-4 16, Averette 10-19 4-6 30, Barcello 4-8 0-0 10, Harding 3-4 0-0 9, Harward 5-7 3-5 13, Johnson 0-0 0-2 0, Lohner 1-6 0-0 2, George 1-2 0-0 2, Lowell 0-2 1-2 1, Knell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-66 12-19 87.

Halftime_BYU 42-32. 3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 2-16 (Rasas 1-3, Walker 1-3, Weathers 0-1, Brigham 0-2, Hopkins 0-2, Jones 0-2, Alexander 0-3), BYU 11-29 (Averette 6-13, Harding 3-4, Barcello 2-3, Haarms 0-1, Lee 0-1, Knell 0-2, Lowell 0-2, Lohner 0-3). Fouled Out_Nicholas. Rebounds_Texas Southern 39 (Rasas 12), BYU 31 (Lohner 6). Assists_Texas Southern 10 (Weathers 5), BYU 26 (Barcello 10). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 21, BYU 20.

