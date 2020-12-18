C. Michigan goes up against Olivet College

Olivet College vs. Central Michigan (3-4)

McGuirk Arena, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Central Michigan Chippewas are set to battle the Comets of Division III Olivet College. Central Michigan lost 76-61 on the road against Western Michigan in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Travon Broadway Jr. has averaged 15 points and 5.4 rebounds this year for Central Michigan. Devontae Lane is also a key contributor, with 11.6 points and 2.4 steals per game.BROADWAY JR. BEYOND THE ARC: Through seven games, Central Michigan’s Travon Broadway Jr. has connected on 32 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 75 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Michigan went 4-6 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last year. The Chippewas put up 79.4 points per contest across those 10 contests.

