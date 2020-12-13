On Air: Federal News Network program
Cal Poly 75, San Jose St. 71

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 6:04 pm
SAN JOSE ST. (1-1)

Agee 4-9 5-10 13, Clarkin 1-1 0-0 2, Knight 6-14 7-11 20, Moore 1-6 2-4 4, Washington 8-20 3-4 22, T.Smith 2-5 0-0 6, Hammonds 0-3 4-4 4, Mendoza 0-3 0-0 0, Courtney 0-1 0-0 0, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 21-33 71.

CAL POLY (1-2)

Crowe 2-5 2-2 8, Jaakkola 0-3 0-0 0, Koehler 1-1 4-4 6, Sanders 3-4 0-0 8, K.Smith 5-12 3-4 13, Stevenson 7-12 3-6 17, Koroma 5-11 9-10 19, Pierce 1-7 0-0 2, Hollingsworth 1-2 0-0 2, Prukop 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 21-26 75.

Halftime_San Jose St. 36-34. 3-Point Goals_San Jose St. 6-21 (Washington 3-10, T.Smith 2-4, Knight 1-2, Mendoza 0-1, Hammonds 0-2, Moore 0-2), Cal Poly 4-13 (Sanders 2-3, Crowe 2-5, Koroma 0-2, Stevenson 0-3). Fouled Out_Sanders. Rebounds_San Jose St. 32 (Agee 8), Cal Poly 38 (Koehler, Stevenson 8). Assists_San Jose St. 7 (Knight, T.Smith 2), Cal Poly 12 (K.Smith 5). Total Fouls_San Jose St. 21, Cal Poly 22.

