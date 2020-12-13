On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Cal St.-Fullerton 94, San Diego Christian 70

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 8:04 pm
< a min read
      

SAN DIEGO CHRISTIAN (0-1)

Camacho-Small 4-12 1-2 10, Chew 4-9 0-0 8, Blea 3-9 3-4 11, Gause 8-18 2-3 23, Ruiz 0-5 0-0 0, Silveira 0-3 0-0 0, Dashiell 0-1 0-0 0, Clark 4-4 2-2 12, Kinney 1-3 1-2 4, Anderson 1-1 0-0 2, Sandoval 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 9-13 70.

CAL ST.-FULLERTON (1-0)

Lee 6-8 0-0 12, Arnold 7-9 0-0 19, Jal.Harris 5-8 1-2 13, T.Maddox 2-6 0-0 4, San Antonio 5-8 2-2 13, D.Maddox 2-8 3-3 7, Wang 1-3 0-0 2, Spivey 2-4 0-0 6, Andrews 3-5 0-0 6, Wrightsell 1-2 1-2 4, McCray 2-4 0-0 4, Bradley 1-2 2-2 4, Carter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-67 9-11 94.

Halftime_Cal St.-Fullerton 52-23. 3-Point Goals_San Diego Christian 11-32 (Gause 5-8, Clark 2-2, Blea 2-7, Kinney 1-3, Camacho-Small 1-5, Dashiell 0-1, Silveira 0-1, Chew 0-2, Ruiz 0-3), Cal St.-Fullerton 11-25 (Arnold 5-6, Jal.Harris 2-4, Spivey 2-4, San Antonio 1-2, Wrightsell 1-2, Andrews 0-2, D.Maddox 0-2, T.Maddox 0-3). Rebounds_San Diego Christian 30 (Chew 7), Cal St.-Fullerton 32 (Lee, Wang 6). Assists_San Diego Christian 12 (Gause, Silveira 4), Cal St.-Fullerton 22 (San Antonio 5). Total Fouls_San Diego Christian 17, Cal St.-Fullerton 11.

