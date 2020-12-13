Cal St.-Fullerton routs NAIA-member San Diego Christian

On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 9:10 pm
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Wayne Arnold posted 19 points as Cal State Fullerton routed NAIA-member San Diego Christian 94-70 on Sunday.

Arnold hit 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Jalen Harris had 13 points for Cal State Fullerton (1-0). Tory San Antonio added 13 points. Vincent Lee had 12 points.

Teyden Gause had 23 points for the Hawks. Nathan Clark added 12 points. Riley Blea had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

