California 70, Seattle 65

SEATTLE (5-4)

Udenyi 7-10 0-0 14, Pandza 2-8 2-2 7, Trammell 7-15 0-0 15, Williamson 3-6 0-0 7, Grigsby 7-15 4-4 20, Economou 0-3 0-0 0, Pearre 1-1 0-0 2, Stuart 0-1 0-0 0, Wall 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 6-6 65.

CALIFORNIA (4-4)

Kelly 3-11 2-3 8, Thiemann 2-2 2-4 6, Betley 5-10 4-7 17, Brown 5-9 0-1 12, Foreman 2-8 4-4 8, Hyder 2-4 1-1 5, Kuany 5-7 0-0 11, Bowser 1-2 1-1 3, Thorpe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 14-21 70.

Halftime_Seattle 37-33. 3-Point Goals_Seattle 5-23 (Grigsby 2-7, Trammell 1-4, Williamson 1-4, Pandza 1-5, Wall 0-1, Economou 0-2), California 6-19 (Betley 3-5, Brown 2-5, Kuany 1-2, Bowser 0-1, Foreman 0-2, Hyder 0-2, Kelly 0-2). Rebounds_Seattle 31 (Udenyi 10), California 29 (Kelly 11). Assists_Seattle 14 (Trammell 8), California 13 (Foreman 4). Total Fouls_Seattle 19, California 11.

