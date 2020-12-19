Trending:
California 87, CS Northridge 56

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 7:10 pm
CS NORTHRIDGE (3-3)

Coleman 3-10 0-0 8, Merkviladze 3-7 0-0 7, Ndumanya 1-3 0-2 2, D.Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Starks 3-7 6-6 13, Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, Okereke 2-5 3-6 7, Brookins 1-4 2-3 4, Wright 2-6 4-4 10, Harrick 0-1 0-0 0, Rains 0-0 0-0 0, Nwogu 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 17-49 15-23 56.

CALIFORNIA (4-4)

Kelly 3-5 1-3 7, Thiemann 3-4 2-2 8, Betley 6-8 2-3 19, J.Brown 5-5 0-0 10, Foreman 7-14 5-6 23, Hyder 3-7 0-0 6, Kuany 1-1 1-1 3, Bowser 1-2 1-2 3, Klonaras 0-0 2-3 2, Thorpe 1-1 2-2 4, Celestine 1-2 0-0 2, Alters 0-0 0-0 0, Welle 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-51 16-22 87.

Halftime_California 43-25. 3-Point Goals_CS Northridge 7-17 (Coleman 2-4, Wright 2-5, D.Brown 1-2, Starks 1-2, Merkviladze 1-4), California 9-17 (Betley 5-6, Foreman 4-8, Kelly 0-1, Hyder 0-2). Fouled Out_Okereke, Thorpe. Rebounds_CS Northridge 22 (Okereke 7), California 31 (Kelly 7). Assists_CS Northridge 10 (Starks 3), California 19 (J.Brown 8). Total Fouls_CS Northridge 16, California 21.

