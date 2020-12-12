Trending:
California Baptist goes up against Fresno Pacific

By The Associated Press
December 12, 2020 6:45 am
< a min read
      

Fresno Pacific vs. California Baptist (2-2)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The California Baptist Lancers will be taking on the Sunbirds of NAIA member Fresno Pacific. California Baptist is coming off a 93-47 win at home over Saint Katherine College in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Reed Nottage has averaged 17 points and 6.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Lancers. Ty Rowell is also a key facilitator, with 16.5 points and 4.3 assists per game.ACCURATE AAMONDAE: Aamondae Coleman has connected on 50 percent of the two 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: California Baptist went 7-4 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Lancers offense put up 79.2 points per contest across those 11 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

