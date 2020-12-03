On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
California Baptist seeks revenge on SLU

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 6:30 am
Southeastern Louisiana (1-3) vs. California Baptist (0-2)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: California Baptist seeks revenge on Southeastern Louisiana after dropping the first matchup in Riverside. The teams last faced each other on Dec. 2, when the Lions shot 46.4 percent from the field while limiting California Baptist’s shooters to just 40 percent on their way to a one-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Southeastern Louisiana’s Keon Clergeot, Joe Kasperzyk and Pape Diop have collectively accounted for 39 percent of all Lions scoring this season.CLUTCH CLERGEOT: Clergeot has connected on 8.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 69.2 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: California Baptist as a team has made 14 3-pointers per game this season, which is third-best among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

