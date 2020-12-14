Calip, Ruffridge lead No. 20 Missouri St women past Mizzou

On Air: Federal Tech Talk
By The Associated Press
December 14, 2020 10:42 pm
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Brice Calip and Elle Ruffridge scored 18 points apiece and No. 20 Missouri State scored its last 12 points from the foul line to defeat Missouri 72-58 on Monday night.

The Bears led by as many as 18 points in the first half but Mizzou put them in foul trouble in the third quarter and closed within 53-48 entering the fourth.

Missouri State missed its last six shots after a Ruffridge basket made it 60-52 with just under seven minutes to go. But Calip made eight free throws to lead a 12-for-12 team effort to secure the win. The Tigers missed nine straight shots until a last-minute bucket and went 2 of 14 in the final 10 minutes.

The Bears led 38-25 at halftime but Missouri made 7 of 12 shots and went 8 of 10 at the foul line in the third quarter.

Sydney Wilson scored 11 points and Sydney Manning had 10 for Missouri State (4-1), which finished 23 of 28 from the foul line. The Bears were 7 of 21 from 3-point range.

Ladazhia Williams scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Tigers (1-1) and Hayle Frank had 12 points and seven boards. Mizzou shot 36%, going 4 of 18 behind the arc, after a 17-day break because four games were postponed or canceled because of COVID-19.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

