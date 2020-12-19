On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Cambridge Jr. carries Nevada past Air Force 74-57

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 1:08 am
< a min read
      

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 23 points as Nevada got past Air Force 74-57 on Friday night.

The game marked the first Mountain West Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Warren Washington had 16 points and seven rebounds for Nevada (6-2). Zane Meeks added 14 points and eight rebounds. Grant Sherfield had nine assists.

Glen McClintock had 15 points for the Falcons (2-3). A.J. Walker added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|21 Virtual Coffee House - Calling All...
12|21 Fundamentals of Microsoft Teams
12|21 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Volunteers at Saratoga National Cemetery braved knee-deep snow to place wreaths on headstones