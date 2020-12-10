Campbell 122, Florida National 92

FLORIDA NATIONAL (0-6)
Baggio 1-1 0-0 2, Diaz 2-7 0-0 6, Benitez 7-12 2-5 17, Hernandez 9-17 2-2 20, Santos 7-16 0-0 20, Ohashi 3-7 4-5 10, Ja.Tawhiao 3-4 0-0 7, George 1-1 0-0 3, Canahuate 3-3 0-0 7, Gonzalvo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-68 8-12 92.
CAMPBELL (4-0)
Lusane 3-3 2-4 8, Clemons 4-8 2-5 10, McCullough 9-13 1-1 26, Whitfield 8-13 0-1 20, Henderson 9-11 0-0 19, Carralero 5-8 0-0 10, Mokseckas 2-3 2-2 6, Thompson 4-6 0-0 10, Carter 1-1 2-2 5, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Vaistaras 1-3 3-4 5, Blackwell 0-0 0-0 0, Carroll 1-1 0-0 3, Dees 0-0 0-0 0, Lynch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 47-70 12-19 122.
Halftime_Campbell 62-46. 3-Point Goals_Florida National 12-29 (Santos 6-12, Diaz 2-6, Canahuate 1-1, George 1-1, Ja.Tawhiao 1-2, Benitez 1-4, Ohashi 0-1, Hernandez 0-2), Campbell 16-29 (McCullough 7-11, Whitfield 4-8, Thompson 2-4, Carroll 1-1, Carter 1-1, Henderson 1-2, Carralero 0-1, Mokseckas 0-1). Rebounds_Florida National 25 (Santos 8), Campbell 33 (Carralero 8). Assists_Florida National 8 (Benitez, Santos, Canahuate 2), Campbell 25 (Whitfield, Carralero 5). Total Fouls_Florida National 17, Campbell 16. A_37 (1,360).
