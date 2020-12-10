On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Campbell 122, Florida National 92

By The Associated Press
December 10, 2020 3:33 pm
< a min read
      

FLORIDA NATIONAL (0-6)

Baggio 1-1 0-0 2, Diaz 2-7 0-0 6, Benitez 7-12 2-5 17, Hernandez 9-17 2-2 20, Santos 7-16 0-0 20, Ohashi 3-7 4-5 10, Ja.Tawhiao 3-4 0-0 7, George 1-1 0-0 3, Canahuate 3-3 0-0 7, Gonzalvo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-68 8-12 92.

CAMPBELL (4-0)

Lusane 3-3 2-4 8, Clemons 4-8 2-5 10, McCullough 9-13 1-1 26, Whitfield 8-13 0-1 20, Henderson 9-11 0-0 19, Carralero 5-8 0-0 10, Mokseckas 2-3 2-2 6, Thompson 4-6 0-0 10, Carter 1-1 2-2 5, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Vaistaras 1-3 3-4 5, Blackwell 0-0 0-0 0, Carroll 1-1 0-0 3, Dees 0-0 0-0 0, Lynch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 47-70 12-19 122.

Halftime_Campbell 62-46. 3-Point Goals_Florida National 12-29 (Santos 6-12, Diaz 2-6, Canahuate 1-1, George 1-1, Ja.Tawhiao 1-2, Benitez 1-4, Ohashi 0-1, Hernandez 0-2), Campbell 16-29 (McCullough 7-11, Whitfield 4-8, Thompson 2-4, Carroll 1-1, Carter 1-1, Henderson 1-2, Carralero 0-1, Mokseckas 0-1). Rebounds_Florida National 25 (Santos 8), Campbell 33 (Carralero 8). Assists_Florida National 8 (Benitez, Santos, Canahuate 2), Campbell 25 (Whitfield, Carralero 5). Total Fouls_Florida National 17, Campbell 16. A_37 (1,360).

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military teams compete in the 2020 WPW and AFSAM Sniper Championships