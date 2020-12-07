On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Campbell hosts UNO

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 3:30 pm
< a min read
      

New Orleans (0-3) vs. Campbell (1-0)

Swisher Gym, Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell plays New Orleans in an early season matchup.

LEADING THE WAY: .CLUTCH CEDRIC: Across one games this season, Campbell’s Cedric Henderson Jr. has shot 62.5 percent.

        Insight by Akamai: Learn how the Air Force and other services are embracing zero trust in this free webinar.

DID YOU KNOW: New Orleans went 0-6 against non-conference teams last season. In those six games, the Privateers gave up 84 points per game while scoring 59.3 per outing. Campbell went 7-3 in non-conference play, averaging 67.3 points and allowing 65.1 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 Military Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit