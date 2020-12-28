Canadiens sign former NHL MVP Corey Perry to 1-year deal

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
December 28, 2020 1:00 pm
MONTREAL (AP) — Former NHL MVP Corey Perry signed a one-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens for $750,000.

The 35-year-old winger had five goals and 16 assists in 57 games with Dallas last season. He added five goals and four assists in 27 postseason games as the Stars advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.

Perry has 377 goals and 420 assists in 1,045 career NHL games with Anaheim and Dallas. He won a Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007 and the Hart Trophy as MVP in 2010-11.

Perry was on Canada’s gold medalist Olympic teams in 2010 and 2014.

