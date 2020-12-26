On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Cardinals’ Murray injured on final drive against 49ers

By The Associated Press
December 26, 2020 7:55 pm
< a min read
      

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray has suffered an apparent right leg injury on the Cardinals’ final play against San Francisco.

Murray was hit by the 49ers’ Alex Barrett after making a throw as the Cardinals tried to rally in the closing seconds on Saturday. Murray’s fourth-down throw fell incomplete, clinching San Francisco’s 20-12 victory, and he rolled over in pain.

Murray lay on the field as Arizona’s trainers attended to him and limped off the field after a couple of minutes. He appeared to be in considerable pain on the Cardinals’ bench and lingered there before heading off to the locker room.

Murray threw for 247 yards on 31 of 50 passing with no touchdowns and threw an interception in the end zone with about five minutes left.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|31 Fundamentals of Excel
12|31 Salesforce AppExchange Solutions For...
12|31 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier