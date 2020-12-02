On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Career highlights for American decathlete Rafer Johnson

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 4:22 pm
Career highlights of American decathlete Rafer Johnson, who died Wednesday at the age of 86:

1955 — Won gold medal at Pan American Games in Mexico City, competing in just his fourth decathlon.

1955 — Set decathlon world record with 7,985 points at a meet in his hometown of Kingsburg, California.

1956 — Won first national decathlon championship.

1956 — Won silver medal at Melbourne Olympics.

1958 — Set world record (8,357 points) while defeating Vasily Kuznetsov of the Soviet Union during a U.S.-Soviet dual meet in Moscow.

1958 — Sets another world record (8,683 points) in Eugene, Oregon.

1960 — Won Olympic gold medal at Rome Games.

1960 — Named Associated Press Athlete of the Year and winner of James E. Sullivan Award as nation’s outstanding amateur athlete.

