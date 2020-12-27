On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Carolina 20, Washington 13

By The Associated Press
December 27, 2020 7:12 pm
< a min read
      
Carolina 6 14 0 0 20
Washington 0 3 3 7 13

First Quarter

Car_Zylstra 0 fumble return (kick failed), 1:42.

Second Quarter

Car_M.Davis 1 run (Slye kick), 8:37.

Car_Anderson 14 pass from Bridgewater (Slye kick), 3:06.

Was_FG Hopkins 48, 1:20.

Third Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 26, 4:01.

Fourth Quarter

Was_McKissic 29 pass from Heinicke (Hopkins kick), 1:50.

A_0.

___

Car Was
First downs 19 20
Total Net Yards 280 386
Rushes-yards 35-113 19-108
Passing 167 278
Punt Returns 0-0 1-0
Kickoff Returns 1-29 1-22
Interceptions Ret. 2-0 1-12
Comp-Att-Int 19-28-1 26-47-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-30 3-13
Punts 5-47.0 3-51.3
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-2
Penalties-Yards 3-35 5-26
Time of Possession 35:36 24:24

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Carolina, Samuel 7-52, Davis 14-28, Smith 7-23, Bridgewater 6-7, Armah 1-3. Washington, Gibson 10-61, Heinicke 3-22, McKissic 4-15, Barber 1-10, Thomas 1-0.

PASSING_Carolina, Bridgewater 19-28-1-197. Washington, Haskins 14-28-2-154, Heinicke 12-19-0-137.

RECEIVING_Carolina, Anderson 7-39, Samuel 5-106, Moore 5-37, Smith 2-15. Washington, McKissic 8-77, Thomas 7-63, S.Sims 4-52, C.Sims 3-63, Gibson 3-8, Foster 1-28.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

