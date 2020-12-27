Carolina 20, Washington 13

|Carolina
|6
|14
|0
|0
|—
|20
|Washington
|0
|3
|3
|7
|—
|13
First Quarter
Car_Zylstra 0 fumble return (kick failed), 1:42.
Second Quarter
Car_M.Davis 1 run (Slye kick), 8:37.
Car_Anderson 14 pass from Bridgewater (Slye kick), 3:06.
Was_FG Hopkins 48, 1:20.
Third Quarter
Was_FG Hopkins 26, 4:01.
Fourth Quarter
Was_McKissic 29 pass from Heinicke (Hopkins kick), 1:50.
A_0.
|
|Car
|Was
|First downs
|19
|20
|Total Net Yards
|280
|386
|Rushes-yards
|35-113
|19-108
|Passing
|167
|278
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-29
|1-22
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-0
|1-12
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-28-1
|26-47-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-30
|3-13
|Punts
|5-47.0
|3-51.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|3-35
|5-26
|Time of Possession
|35:36
|24:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Carolina, Samuel 7-52, Davis 14-28, Smith 7-23, Bridgewater 6-7, Armah 1-3. Washington, Gibson 10-61, Heinicke 3-22, McKissic 4-15, Barber 1-10, Thomas 1-0.
PASSING_Carolina, Bridgewater 19-28-1-197. Washington, Haskins 14-28-2-154, Heinicke 12-19-0-137.
RECEIVING_Carolina, Anderson 7-39, Samuel 5-106, Moore 5-37, Smith 2-15. Washington, McKissic 8-77, Thomas 7-63, S.Sims 4-52, C.Sims 3-63, Gibson 3-8, Foster 1-28.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
