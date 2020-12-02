Carter, No. 6 Mississippi State women rout New Orleans

Trending:
By ROBBIE FAULK
December 2, 2020 10:09 pm
1 min read
      

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Center Jessika Carter had 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting and added 10 rebounds in No. 6 Mississippi State’s 106-51 victory over New Orleans on Wednesday night.

With a significant size advantage, the Bulldogs (2-0) outrebounded the Privateers (1-1) 51-16 and outscored them 72-12 in the paint.

JaMya Mingo-Young added 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting and had eight rebounds and five assists. Rickea Jackson scored 16 points, and Yemiyah Morris had 14.

Mississippi State led 25-9 in the first quarter and 57-28 at the half. The Bulldogs shot 63% and held the Privateers to 32%.

Dionjhae Thomas led New Orleans with 11 points, and Erin Randle had 10

BIG PICTURE:

New Orleans: The visitors were very much overmatched in terms of size and the Bulldogs took advantage of it. Last season playing a nonconference schedule against some SEC teams made the Privateers better and they have Missouri coming up in a couple of weeks for more challenges.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs were up and down in the opening game of the season in front of an empty arena against Jackson State, but they looked the part of a contender again Wednesday they settle into Nikki McCray-Penson’s system.

UP NEXT:

New Orleans: At Jacksonville State on Saturday.

Mississippi State: At South Florida on Friday.

