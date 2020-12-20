On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Carter’s 29 & 15 lift No. 13 Miss St women to 72-49 win

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 6:46 pm
< a min read
      

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Jessika Carter scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and No. 13 Mississippi State rolled to a 72-49 win over Central Arkansas on Sunday.

Carter was 12-of-16 shooting.

The Bulldogs (5-1) had a 17-3 run in the first quarter, taking a 22-10 lead after Jalisa Outlaw knocked down a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for the Bears.

Then they limited the Bears to four points in the second quarter — all free throws — to open a 41-14 lead at the break. Central Arkansas was 0 for 12 from the field and then missed its first two shots of the third quarter.

Outlaw led Central Arkansas (2-6) with 19 points. She was 2 of 9 from the field but 14 of 15 from the foul line. The Bears finished at 23% (12 of 53) from the field but 22 of 24 from the line.

Mississippi State is scheduled to open Southeastern Conference play at Georgia on New Year’s Eve.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|23 Incorporating Coaching Methods Into...
12|23 The Path to Effective Mentoring...
12|23 Master Working from Home with Microsoft...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine