Catto, FGCU host Ga. Southern

Georgia Southern (6-2) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (4-2)

Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Zack Bryant and Georgia Southern will face Caleb Catto and Florida Gulf Coast. The senior Z. Bryant is averaging 17 points over the last five games. Catto, a junior, is averaging 14.8 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Georgia Southern’s Z. Bryant, Eric Boone and Prince Toyambi have collectively accounted for 35 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 51 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.CLUTCH CALEB: Catto has connected on 42.1 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 33 over the last five games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Florida Gulf Coast offense has recently converted buckets via assists more often than Georgia Southern. Florida Gulf Coast has an assist on 57 of 92 field goals (62 percent) over its previous three contests while Georgia Southern has assists on 43 of 119 field goals (36.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Southern is ranked second among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40.4 percent. The Eagles have averaged 14.1 offensive boards per game and 15.3 per game over their last three games.

