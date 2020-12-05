Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Catto leads Florida Gulf Coast over Florida National 91-74

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 10:29 pm
< a min read
      

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Caleb Catto had 23 points as Florida Gulf Coast defeated Florida National 91-74 on Saturday night.

Jalen Warren added 20 points and six assists for for Florida Gulf Coast (2-1). Cyrus Largie had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Eli Abaev added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Kenneth Santos had 28 points and six rebounds for the Conquistadors. Jeffery Hernandez added 21 points. Jose Benitez had nine points, 10 assists and five steals.

___

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 AWS re:Invent
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit