Catto leads Florida Gulf Coast over Georgia Southern 73-60

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 10:00 pm
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Caleb Catto registered 19 points as Florida Gulf Coast topped Georgia Southern 73-60 on Tuesday night.

Cyrus Largie added 16 points and eight rebounds for Florida Gulf Coast (5-2). Jalen Warren chipped in 10 points and Eli Abaev had 10 points.

Eric Boone had 23 points for Georgia Southern (6-3). Elijah McCadden added 16 points and eight rebounds. Zack Bryant had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

